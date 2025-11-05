Holly Humberstone has been on the up-and-up over the past few years. In 2024, the UK singer-songwriter had her first-ever headlining tour of North America. Also that year, she opened for Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour in London.

Those major events were preceded by her 2023 album Paint My Bedroom Black. Now she seems to be prepping another LP (although one hasn’t been officially announced): Today (November 5), she shared a cinematic new single, “Die Happy.”

In a statement, Humberstone says of the song:

“I wrote ‘Die Happy’ thinking about a fairytale at night, somewhere between driving fast with the windows down and wandering through a crumbling old house. I took inspiration from The Bloody Chamber and Dracula and I wanted to show the feeling of throwing yourself into love fully and recklessly. There is danger in love.”

A press release also notes that her “new chapter reflects deeper stability and agency, while understanding that pleasure and pain exist side by side,” with Humberstone adding, “In order to feel extreme happiness, you have to know extreme sadness.”

Watch the “Die Happy” video above and find Humberstone’s upcoming tour dates below.