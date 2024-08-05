Taylor Swift attracted countless celebrities to London’s famed Wembley Stadium during her three sold-out The Eras Tour shows in late June. Travis Kelce performed with Swift for the first time. Gracie Abrams and Swift debuted “Us,” their duet from Abrams’ The Secret Of Us. Swift could say, “So Long, London” knowing it could not have gone any better.

But this is Taylor Swift. And it is August, her unofficial month. So, of course, she’s going back to Wembley to close our her European and UK leg.

On Monday, August 5, Swift announced five new openers who will grace the stage in addition to Paramore, who have been opening throughout this leg for Swift.

“Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I’ve been so excited about: We’re adding 5 incredible artists to our 5 Wembley shows, going on right before Paramore!!” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story. “I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and think they’ll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium!! Go check out their music if you haven’t already. Gonna be a fun 5 nights!!!”

Swift then tagged Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone, Suki Waterhouse, Maisie Peters, and Raye.

According to Swift’s official website, the opener schedule will go as follows:

Thursday, August 15: Paramore and Sofia Isella

Friday, August 16: Paramore and Holly Humberstone

Saturday, August 17: Paramore and Suki Waterhouse

Monday, August 19: Paramore and Maisie Peters

Tuesday, August 20: Paramore and Raye

Peters served as Uproxx’s July 2023 cover star, and she spoke about the integral role Swift played in her musical upbringing. When Swift announced her as an opener on Monday, Peters wrote on Instagram, “supporting taylor swift has been my dream since i was 12 years old and watched the love story music video for the first time. it is such an honour to be part of something so special and iconic and i already know im gonna have the time of my life :’) thank u dr @taylorswift . SCREAM !!!!!”

See all some of the openers’ reaction posts below.