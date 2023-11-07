Holly Humberstone is hitting the road. In support of her critically acclaimed debut album Paint My Room Black, the British singer-songwriter will perform a series of North American dates.

Beginning next May, Humberstone will kick off her first-ever North American headlining tour in Nashville. She will perform at various staple venues, including Nashville’s The Basement East, New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles’ The Bellwether, Chicago’s Vic Theatre, and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club.

The pre-sale for tickets begins today (November 8) with general on-sale beginning Friday (November 10). Tickets are available for purchase here.

For years, Humberstone has been a supporting act on tours for artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Girl In Red. Much of Paint My Bedroom Black is about her life on the road.

Humberstone opened up about touring in an interview with Variety, and the surreal feelings that accompanied.

“I was in a new place every single day, I didn’t really recognize my roots and where I was and who I was. I got a bit lost in my own head,” she says. “You have really high highs and really low lows, when you get into your hotel room at night and you’re like, ‘Where am I?’ And then it’s silent and you’re alone with your thoughts. The doom starts to creep in, and that’s when the songs start.”

You can see the tour dates below

05/05/2024 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/07/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

05/08/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

05/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/14/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/16/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter

05/17/2024 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/18/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

05/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/21/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/23/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

05/27/2024 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/28/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/29/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre