Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, a veteran hip-hop artist manager, has died, according to a message from his representatives.

Hovain was well-respected in New York City’s hip-hop scene and known for managing artists like Cam’ron, Styles P, Lloyd Banks, and T-Pain.

The news arrives by way of his social media accounts, through which, his reps made the announcement.

“It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn representative. We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”

After the news broke, several fans, musicians, and industry peers took to social media to pay tribute to Hovain.

“Love you brother 4 ever,” said Fat Joe in Hovain’s Instagram comments.

At the time of his death, Hovain seemed to have several projects in the works.

“Hovain had just hit me up about doing some music with lloyd banks,” wrote producer Hit-Boy on Twitter. “God bless his family.”

At the time of writing, a cause of death has not been confirmed.