Megan Thee Stallion officially revealed the dates and venues for her Hot Girl Summer Tour today (March 20), as fans are anticipating the chance to attend the Houston rapper’s first run of shows in a while. She will be heading to major cities across North America and Europe, as she’ll kick off the tour on May 14 in Minneapolis. GloRilla will be opening for her on select dates.

How To Buy Tickets For Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour

Tickets for Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour will first be available through a pre-sale for Citi cardholders today at 1 p.m. local time. Megan is also offering an artist pre-sale for fans which will open tomorrow (March 21) at the same time, as fans can sign up depending on their show to participate in the sale.

From there, tickets for the tour will be available to the general public this Friday (March 22). Along with general tickets, Megan is offering VIP packages that include access to a pre-show lounge, cocktail service, early entry, and more perks.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates. For more information about Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, visit her website.

Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Tour Dates: Hot Girl Summer Tour

05/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center^

05/17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center^

05/18 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

05/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*

05/28 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena^

05/30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^

06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

06/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

06/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^

06/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^

06/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center^

06/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

06/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena^

06/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena^

07/04 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/05 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/07 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

07/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/11 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

07/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

07/16 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

07/17 — London, UK @ The O2

07/27 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival

^ with GloRilla

