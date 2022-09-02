Anticipation is high for Cardi B’s sophomore album. But while she’s only put out one single this year, Cardi has been securing the bag. According to a report by research publisher Statista, Cardi pulled in an average of $9.3 million per month on OnlyFans in 2021.

If these numbers are correct, this means Cardi earned about $112 million last year solely by way of OnlyFans.

Although OnlyFans has become a platform for creators to share explicit images and videos, Cardi offers Q&A sessions and personal life updates, holding up her “Bodak Yellow” line, “I don’t dance now, I make money moves.” On OnlyFans, Cardi only charges fans a fee of $4.99 per month. When she realized that the platform was charging her subscribers $10.99 per month, she decided to lower it, citing the loyalty of her fans as the main reason.

“Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch,” she said in a tweet.

Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 12, 2020

Cardi launched her OnlyFans in August of 2020, following the release of her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, “WAP.” One of the first pieces of content she shared was a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of the buzzy video.

