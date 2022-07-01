There’s no doubt that Cardi B, Kanye West, and Lil Durk are three of hip-hop’s hottest acts in today’s music world. Despite not releasing an album in more than four years, Cardi B has cemented herself as a star in music while making her presence felt in fashion, politics, and other areas. Kanye West is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful artists today, something he reminded the world of with the release of Donda last summer. Lastly, Lil Durk has recently grown into a star in his own right thanks to projects like The Voice of the Heroes and 7220.

Keeping all this in mind, it’s no surprise that the three rappers joined forces for a new song, and it’s even less of a surprise that’s called “Hot Sh*t.” The new song is a scorching record as the trio arrives with their hottest verses for the song. Cardi pierces through the song’s thumping production with a fierce verse to open the track, and soon after, Lil Durk arrives to match Cardi’s energy with a cut-throat verse before Kanye closes things out with a braggadocios verse.

“Hot Sh*t” arrives after Cardi inserted her name for the verse of the year title thanks to an electric contribution to Kay Flock’s “Shake It.” On the other hand, Lil Durk recently released a deluxe version of 7220 and shared a video for “Did Sh*t For Me” while Kanye honored Diddy through a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards.

You can listen to “Hot Sh*t” in the video above.

