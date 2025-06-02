Lizzo was among the performers at Outloud’s LGBTQIA+ Pride festival in West Hollywood Park this past weekend. During her time on stage, she took a moment to shout out the trans community in a powerful way.

Lizzo shared a video of the moment on Instagram, and it starts with her telling the audience:

“This is dedicated to you, and more importantly, the Black trans women who, without their fight, we would not be able to celebrate today. And we still in some sh*t, right? But hopefully one day, beyond this motherf*cking rainbow, b*tch, we will see a place where we no longer have to fight to exist. This is for you.”

She then sings a forceful rendition of the Wizard Of Oz classic “Over The Rainbow,” complete with a lovely flute solo.

In the post’s caption, she also wrote:

“Happy Pride to the beautiful LGBTQIA+ community. As this month begins let us remember there would be no pride without the black trans women & trans women of color who fought against the systems that tried to erase them. In honor of that fight we have to continue to take a stand against that very same system that threatens our rights to bodily autonomy and liberation. We ain’t free till we all free. I love you.”

Watch the performance here.