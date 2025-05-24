Today (May 24), Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to play their final Grand National Tour stop at SoFi Stadium. However, the “Luther” musicians are going to have a hard time topping what they’ll already given.

Since taking over the Inglewood, California stage, the duo has treated concertgoers to several guest cameos. Yesterday (May 23), SZA brought out friend and collaborator Justin Bieber. Given Bieber’s surprise appearance fans were game for any track he was open to performing. But instead of belting out a solo song, SZA and Justin Bieber came together for a duet of “Snooze.”

In the video captured by an attendee (viewable here), SZA and Bieber’s chemistry is on full display. With his eyes closed, Bieber is taken by the passion of the track. As SZA made her way to Bieber, she gently took his face into her hands. The pair slowly made eye matching which lead to a warm and wide smile from both.

“Snooze” was a quick standout from SZA’s chart-topping sophomore album, SOS. Although “Snooze” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song broke several chart records. For 30 weeks, “Snooze,” dominated the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Then nearly a year after SOS’ release, SZA tapped Justin Bieber for an acoustic reimagination of “Snooze” in September 2023 after appearing in its official visual.

Justin Bieber is back in the studio recording new music. His pop-up performance alongside SZA leaves fans with hope they have yet another collaboration on the way.