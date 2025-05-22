Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour is rolling along, and last night (May 21), it brought the pair to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. During SZA’s time on stage, she made room for a special guest: Lizzo, who came out and sang their collaboration “Special.” Find clips of that here, here, and here.
Earlier this year, Lizzo revealed she and SZA nearly started a band called P*ssy Lasers, saying, “We just always been friends, and it’s a sacred space for me in this industry. We [had] this little period of time when we were just linking up in the studio. One particular night, mind you, we were gonna start a rock band, called P*ssy Lasers. We were going to start a rock band called P*ssy Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don’t know if she even wants to be mentioned, so I’m not going to mention her.”
Check out the upcoming Grand National Tour dates below.
Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s 2025 Tour Dates: Grand National Tour
05/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium
07/02 — Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieSTADION
07/04 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/08 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
07/10 — Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
07/13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/15 — Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
07/19 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/22 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/27 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio do Restelo
07/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
08/02 — Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico
08/06 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
08/09 — Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena