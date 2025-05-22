Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour is rolling along, and last night (May 21), it brought the pair to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. During SZA’s time on stage, she made room for a special guest: Lizzo, who came out and sang their collaboration “Special.” Find clips of that here, here, and here.

Earlier this year, Lizzo revealed she and SZA nearly started a band called P*ssy Lasers, saying, “We just always been friends, and it’s a sacred space for me in this industry. We [had] this little period of time when we were just linking up in the studio. One particular night, mind you, we were gonna start a rock band, called P*ssy Lasers. We were going to start a rock band called P*ssy Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don’t know if she even wants to be mentioned, so I’m not going to mention her.”

Check out the upcoming Grand National Tour dates below.