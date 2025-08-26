It’s always fun when entertainers can turn their hobbies and interests into something they can share with their fans. Billie Eilish, for instance, is a huge Uno fan, hosting game nights with her musician friends, and making waves online for calling out some of the game’s official rules.

She loves the controversial card game so much that she’s designed her own limited-edition pack, now available for pre-sale on her website. Printed on 300-gram premium card stock, the cards bear Billie’s signature, graffiti-inspired aesthetic — you’ll definitely be able to tell 6s from 9s with this pack. Of course, the rules you use are still up to your discretion, but remember, Billie plays stacking rules. “You gotta stack all the pluses and reverse the reverses and skip the skips,” she wrote on Twitter (which I will never once call “X,” are you kidding me?).

Billie’s cutthroat house rules were on full display a few holiday seasons ago, when her game with Denzel Curry, Thundercat, and Vince Staples went viral from fans arguing over whether stacking is indeed a legal move. While Mattel sought to establish this on its official Uno social channels, there were still plenty who believe that this vicious method is the only “true” way to play. If you can’t swim with the sharks, stay out the ocean.

Billie’s still on her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour after adding shows in May. You can check out the remaining dates here.