Billie Eilish, Denzel Curry, And Vince Staples Sparked A Huge ‘Uno’ Rules Debate With Their Unhinged Holiday Game

Generally, I’ve found, there are two kinds of party games: The ones that are fun on their own, exactly as the game makers designed them, and the ones that absolutely MUST be played by “house rules.” The latter, of course, vary from house to house, which is what makes them so chaotic, and the chaos is what makes them fun.

I think that it is widely agreed upon that the most chaotic of these is Uno. Uno house rules have become so ingrained in the fabric of the game that fans even shouted down the game’s official account on Twitter when it posted the “real” rules.

Some of music’s biggest stars — Billie Eilish, Denzel Curry, Duckwrth, Thundercat, and Vince Staples — set off another massive debate online after posting a video of their unhinged holiday session on social media. Denzel poplocks into a Draw 4, Billie shrieks with laughter, the whole thing just looks like the most fun ever.

@aaronthehiphopguy

Billie Eilish playing Uno with Denzel Curry, Vince Staples and Duckwrth #billieeilish #denzelcurry #denzelcurrylover #vincestaples #duckwrth #meltmyeyezseeyourfuture

♬ ULT – Denzel Curry

Of course, absolutely no one can agree on the legal move here, but you know what? Sounds like y’all soft to me. Uno is RUTHLESS in the hood, so you just know they’re using the rappers’ rules. Shout-out to Billie for hanging in there — and hey, you never know. I’ve seen some pretty stunning comebacks in my day… she just might have turned this around. One thing everyone can agree on, though: This is their “dream blunt rotation” — whatever that is (coughcough).

