Spotify is the current leader among music streaming platforms, but if they get complacent, a competitor could find a way to claim some more market share. So, Spotify continues to be forward-thinking, as a new deal they just signed with Universal Music Group indicates.

As The Verge reports, the deal suggests Spotify is considering a new “super-premium” tear geared towards “superfans.” Potential features include “early access to new music,” “priority access to deluxe editions,” “listening party invites,” and “artist Q&A sessions.”

A press release days the two companies will collaborate closely to advance the next era of streaming innovation,” adding, “Artists, songwriters and consumers will benefit from new and evolving offers, new paid subscription tiers, bundling of music and non-music content, and a richer audio and visual content catalog.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, said in a statement, “When we first presented our vision for the next stage in the evolution of music subscription several months ago — Steaming 2.0 — this is precisely the kind of partnership development we envisioned. This agreement furthers and broadens the collaboration with Spotify for both our labels and music publisher, advancing artist-centric principles to drive greater monetization for artists and songwriters, as well as enhancing product offerings for consumers.”

No word yet on what Björk thinks about this.