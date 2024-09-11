It’s almost time: The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are tonight, September 11. Megan Thee Stallion is hosting, and she and a bunch of others are performing . If you want to check out the action, here’s what to know.

How To Watch The 2024 MTV VMAs

The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET, and a re-run will begin at 11 p.m ET. The show will air live on various Paramount channels, including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and Univision. It will also be streaming on Paramount+. Furthermore, there will be a simultaneous broadcast on Univision.

A lot is at stake for some artists: Those with the most nominations this year are Taylor Swift (12), Post Malone (11), Eminem (8), Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA (7 each), Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, GloRilla, Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Teddy Swims (4 each).

First-time nominees include Alexander Stewart, Benson Boone, Burna Boy, Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Joyner Lucas, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, Lojay, Morgan Wallen, Myke Towers, NCT Dream, Pheelz, Playboi Carti, Rauw Alejandro, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Tyla, Tyler Childers and The Warning, and Victoria Monét.