It turns out that in addition to hosting the 2024 MTV VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion will also be performing.

Meg revealed the news today (September 3), writing on social media, “Hotties not Onlyyyy am I your lovely host for the evening at the 2024 @vmas IM ALSOOO PERFORMINGGGG.”

This news comes just days after Meg announced a new collaborative single with BTS member RM coming out soon, so perhaps that tune will make her VMAs setlist. She said of the song, “This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard. I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.” “Mamushi,” for which Megan just released a surreal new video, would also seemingly be a candidate for the performance slot.

Megan is nominated in five categories: Best Collaboration (“Wanna Be” with GloRilla), and Best Hip Hop, Best Visual Effects, Best Direction, and Best Art Direction (all for “Boa”). She’s behind nominations leader Taylor Swift, who has 10 nods, as well as Post Malone with nine and Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, and Ariana Grande with six each.

The list of performers this year also includes Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Lisa, Halsey, Benson Boone, Lenny Kravitz, and Katy Perry (who is also receiving the Video Vanguard Award).

The 2024 VMAs are set to air on MTV on September 11 at 8 p.m. ET.