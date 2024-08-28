A new TikTok video from Megan Thee Stallion is the bearer of some big personal news: She seemingly hard-launched her relationship with Torey Craig . Some (especially those who aren’t basketball fans) might be wondering who Craig is, so read on to learn more about Meg’s apparent new flame.

Who Is Torrey Craig, Megan Thee Stallion’s Rumored NBA Player Boyfriend?

Craig is a 6’7″, 33-year-old NBA player, originally from South Carolina. He’s currently a member of the Chicago Bulls, spending the 2023-24 season as a role player for the team, and he’s on contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season as well. He played his first three seasons in the league (beginning with 2017-18) with the Denver Nuggets, then had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, and the Suns again, before landing with the Bulls.

Craig has a son, Braylon, who was born in 2014. Craig was also part of a noteworthy Shaqtin’ moment last season. Despite the blooper, though, Craig is generally respected for his defensive abilities. Meanwhile, he generated some attention in 2023 when Bucks star (and former teammate) Giannis Antetokounmpo inadvertently knocked out one of his teeth during a game.

In 2022, Craig launched The Tory Craig Foundation, which according to its website is “committed to driving transformative change across generations by investing in communities and equipping at-risk children with the tools and resources they need reach their full potential.”