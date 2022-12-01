Loved your Spotify Wrapped this year? Well, re-watching your Wrapped story just got a little easier.

To re-watch your story, users must open their Spotify app (on Android or iOS) and look for the “Spotify Wrapped” section on the homepage. The first tile selection will have a “Play” button feature in yellow that you will need to tap, and viola! After you tap the tile, your Wrapped stories from 2022 will begin playing. Users can tap the left or right of the screen to go to the previous or next screen.

But if that doesn’t work, there are other ways to access your Wrapped stories. If the prompt for Wrapped is not visible on the homepage, then you can tap the search bar in the app, and the “2022 Wrapped” option should appear as a banner across the top of the screen.

Alternatively, you can type “Wrapped” in the search bar and select the “2022 Wrapped” genre option (which is displayed in the search results). From there, users will need to tap the large banner to start watching their Wrapped stories.

This year the music platform giant has rolled out a new feature for its users that will help offer listeners a “personalized Wrapped experienced” with its new “listening personality” feature.

“Your Listening Personality is a new feature that not only tells you about the music you listen to but what that says about your music taste — bringing a whole new layer of personalization and insight to the entire Wrapped experience,” according to a recent statement.

At least 16 kinds of “personalities” have been created for Spotify Wrapped 2022, including the adventurer, the early adopter, the deep diver, the devotee, and more.