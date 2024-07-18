The Weeknd delivered major news for the people of Brazil yesterday, July 17: He’s playing a big one-off concert in São Paulo on September 7. Today, though, he followed that up with a dispatch that’s more applicable to his fans from all over the world.

The two-minute CGI video posted on social media starts with imagery of The Weeknd during the After Hours era, throwing dice in a casino. Then, we get a glimpse of the older, gray-haired version of The Weeknd from Dawn FM. Finally, we see what appears to be a child version of The Weeknd. A spotlight illuminates the kid and expands to reveal verdant-looking grass around him, and on-screen text reads, “There are three chapters to this tale.”

So, it seems The Weeknd is suggesting a third album in the After Hours/Dawn FM trilogy is on the way, and this isn’t exactly a surprising development: Way back in 2022, The Weeknd teased on Twitter (now X), “i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?”

A number of fan theories at the time speculated that the third album would be about the afterlife, and that appears to still be in play in light of the new teaser: Perhaps the kid version of The Weeknd is some sort of reincarnation.

