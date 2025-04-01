The Weeknd releasing his sixth (and final?) album Hurry Up Tomorrow was just the beginning of his very busy year.

The “Cry For Me” singer kicks off a worldwide tour in May, and he’s also got a movie coming out in May. Hurry Up Tomorrow follows a musician plagued by insomnia who is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence. Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the psychological thriller stars Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan.

You can watch the latest trailer, which ends with Ortega seemingly threatening to set Tesfaye on fire, above.

“It’s about an artist, you could say, on the verge of a mental breakdown,” Edward Shults, who also directed the excellent Krisha, told Entertainment Weekly about Hurry Up Tomorrow. “He meets this woman, and they go on this odyssey together. It’s a mix of psychological thriller and drama. I honestly feel like I’ve never seen a movie quite like it.” Tesfaye added, “This experience was really introspective and cathartic for me. From writing to production and through post — I realized just how much of a catalyst this art form can be for conversations about our emotions, mental health, and vulnerabilities.”

Hurry Up Tomorrow hits theaters on May 16.