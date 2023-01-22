In a recent interview, Ice Spice set the record straight on her rumored beef with Drake. During a chat with The New York Times, the “Munch” rapper wanted to clarify that she has no issue with the Canadian hitmaker.

Initially, it was rumored that Drake had dissed the Bronx native on a track titled “BackOutsideBoyz” from his Her Loss album, which was released this past November. On the track, Drake raps, “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute.”

After gaining wind of the supposed dig, Ice Spice took to Twitter, writing, “at least ima 10.”

at least ima 10 🤷‍♀️😂 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) November 4, 2022

Now, the 23-year-old viral sensation seemingly walks back the reported falling out. When has about the brush up in November, she told the outlet, “We’re cool. We spoke after that a couple [of] times, and we’re good,” further clarifying, “There’s no beef.”

With the release of her debut EP, Like…?, this past Friday (January 20), she has been busy inside and outside music. Songs “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood” continues to gain traction on streaming. While “Princess Diana” has been declared a fan favorite.

Also, Ice Spice has been tapped to be a part of Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Migos rapper Offset, his son Kody, and model Devon Aoki are expected to be included in the campaign.