After an eventful 2022, which saw Ice Spice go viral with several hits, the New York rapper is gearing up for the release of her debut EP. Today (January 19), she took to Instagram and Twitter to reveal the title of the EP, Like…?.

The EP’s artwork left little to the imagination. In the cover art, she is seen bent over, and on the back of the cover art, the tracklist is written on her backside.

Earlier this week, Spice was spotted in New York City shooting music videos for some of the EP’s songs. She was reportedly set to film the video for a song called “Gangsta Boo,” however, her collaborator, Lil Tjay, was reportedly arrested ahead of the shoot. Fans then shared images of her and her crew dancing to “In Ha Mood,” presumably using the time to shoot the video for that single instead.

It appears Spice is dropping the EP at midnight tonight, as she has been retweeting tweets with the hashtag #LIKEATMIDNIGHT.

Lil Tjay also took to Twitter, saying, “Me nd @icespicee_ dropping some pain tonight!”

In the meantime, you can check out the cover art and tracklist for Like…? below.

1. “In Ha Mood”

2. “Princess Diana”

3. “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay

4. “Actin’ A Smooch”

5. “Bikini Bottom”

6. “Munch (Feelin’ U)”