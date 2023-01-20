ice spice
Capitol
Music

Ice Spice Lives Up To Her Name With Some Particularly Spicy NSFW Art For Her Debut EP, ‘Like…?’

After an eventful 2022, which saw Ice Spice go viral with several hits, the New York rapper is gearing up for the release of her debut EP. Today (January 19), she took to Instagram and Twitter to reveal the title of the EP, Like…?.

The EP’s artwork left little to the imagination. In the cover art, she is seen bent over, and on the back of the cover art, the tracklist is written on her backside.

Earlier this week, Spice was spotted in New York City shooting music videos for some of the EP’s songs. She was reportedly set to film the video for a song called “Gangsta Boo,” however, her collaborator, Lil Tjay, was reportedly arrested ahead of the shoot. Fans then shared images of her and her crew dancing to “In Ha Mood,” presumably using the time to shoot the video for that single instead.

It appears Spice is dropping the EP at midnight tonight, as she has been retweeting tweets with the hashtag #LIKEATMIDNIGHT.

Lil Tjay also took to Twitter, saying, “Me nd @icespicee_ dropping some pain tonight!”

In the meantime, you can check out the cover art and tracklist for Like…? below.

ice spice like cover art 2023
Capitol

1. “In Ha Mood”
2. “Princess Diana”
3. “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay
4. “Actin’ A Smooch”
5. “Bikini Bottom”
6. “Munch (Feelin’ U)”

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×