The ever-popular multiplayer shooter Fortnite got a new, rap-related facelift today, as Shark Island was turned into Ice Isle in celebration of the addition of rapper Ice Spice as a playable character. Two Rap Princess skins are now available for purchase in the game’s store, inspired by her looks in the videos for “Deli” and Cash Cobain’s “Fisherrr (Remix).” She’s also got a themed Grappler and Rifle.

In an interview with Billboard about the new additions, Ice said she earned some “big sister cool points” from her younger siblings who play the game and said she’s “grateful to stand next to icons,” including Eminem and Snoop Dogg, who are also in the game. Also included in Chapter 2 Remix is the long-awaited debut of Juice WRLD. The rappers were included as part of the Chapter 2 Remix rollout, which kicked off with an event in New York City earlier this month and the initiative will continue through the month of November. You can see a recap video of the performance below.

Earlier this year, the game partnered with Don Toliver for a game mode inspired by his new album HardStone Psycho.

You can check out the gameplay trailer for Ice Spice’s Fortnite takeover above.