In true New York fashion, Ice Spice’s newest single is an ode to a city staple — the deli. On “Deli,’ Ice is has gone from a scrappy newcomer to a full-blown superstar.

Teaming up with her frequent collaborator RiotUSA, Ice is embracing her opulence as one of rap’s most prolific acts.

“She a baddie, she showin’ her panty / She shake it like jelly / Hundred bands in Chanel-y / But I’m still shakin’ ass in the deli,” she raps with fervor on the song’s chorus.

The past year has been monumental for Ice. She has a collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the Barbie soundtrack — which is out today. She also collaborated with Taylor Swift back in May.

But no matter how famous she gets, she will always have love for where she came from — The Bronx.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Ice showed love for her home borough and expressed her gratitude for the upbringing she experienced.

“A childhood in the Bronx, I’m not going to lie, is fun, for me,” she said. “That’s how my childhood was. I know a lot of people in the Bronx have different experiences, especially depending on what part of the Bronx you from. But I had a fun childhood. I mean, I only know it from my perspective.”

Like…? (Deluxe) is out now via Capitol Records & 10K Projects. Find out more information here