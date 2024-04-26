Ice Spice kicked off her 2024 by really going for it with the single “Think U The Sh*t (Fart).” It wasn’t that long ago that Ice Spice was an up-and-comer, and now she’s giving another one assist by hopping on Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s remix of the viral hit “Fisherrr.”

On her verse, Ice calls back to her Nicki Minaj collaboration “Princess Diana,” rapping, “And my ass fat ’cause I eat my oats and my vegetables / And my p*ssy fat, and it’s creamy, ooh, tastes like Danimals.”

As HipHopDX notes, the song initially leaked last week when Akademiks posted it after supposedly receiving it anonymously via a DM.

Meanwhile, fans can expect more from Ice in the not-too-distant future: In March, she declared that she had finished recording her upcoming album Y2K. You’ll be able to check her out on the big screen, too, as it was announced earlier this month that she has been cast in Spike Lee’s upcoming movie High And Low, alongside Denzel Washington.

Uproxx’s Aaron Williams also deemed Ice to be a Coachella 2024 highlight, writing, “The people danced. They rapped. Every word. Her mic was ON. She had immaculate breath control. Her set design, consisting of inflatable subway trains and a giant Ice Spice head, built a world. She is what hip-hop has needed all this time. Stop hating.”

Listen to “Fisherrr (Remix)” above.