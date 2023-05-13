A rumored new photo of Ice Spice posing with her mom back in 2021 is making the rounds online, as many users are shocked by not only how much they look alike, but are also making jokes about how hot she is.

Ice Spice and her Mom (2021) pic.twitter.com/oY2EpANV8x — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) May 12, 2023

“I’m not the step dad I’m just the dad that stepped up,” one user joked.

“Damn!!! There’s some good genes there,” added another.

Meanwhile, some even had trouble completely spotting the difference, as Ice Spice didn’t have her signature orangish hair in the photo.

“What’s impressive is it took my brain a second to pick out which one was ice spice lol good for her mom,” someone said.

According to HipHopDX, Ice Spice and her mom are seventeen years apart in age, which should place her around forty years old. She is also reportedly of Dominican descent. Not much else is known about her currently. However, as Ice Spice’s fame grows, it’s likely more will be — including this alleged photo being just one example.