Ice Spice might not have been on this year’s Coachella lineup, but that didn’t stop her from making her way down the California desert. The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper was selected as one of the featured guest musical acts of Revolve Festival. Although it has no official affiliation with Coachella, the exclusive invite-only influencer-centered multiday event is held annually on the first weekend of Coachella.

Going down in Thermal, California, a community inside the Coachella Valley, Ice Spice was spotted preparing for her set.

Taking the stage at the Revolve Festival, the spice cabinet (a nickname of Ice Spice’s fan base) quickly embraced the Bronx, New York native. Fresh off the release of her song and visual for “Princess Diana (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj, the rapper was sure to include it in her set.

Ice Spice performing her and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” at revolve fest 🔥pic.twitter.com/uSAyvpyxji — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) April 16, 2023

While Minaj did not come out for Ice Spice’s performance, that didn’t stop the rapper from showing love to her collaborator on Instagram. In a video uploaded to Ice Spice’s page, captioned, “Like grah,” the musician is seen having a lighthearted twerk-off with Minaj inside the studio.

With Ice Spice scheduled to perform at this year’s Summer Jam festival in New York, maybe Nicki Minaj will pop out for a guest appearance.