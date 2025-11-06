Ice Spice Flaunts Her ‘Pretty Privilege’ In Her Fashionable New Video

Ice Spice’s comeback continues with “Pretty Privilege,” the follow-up single to “Baddie Baddie,” which dropped a couple of weeks ago.

Like nearly all of her output to date, “Pretty Privilege” is produced by RiotUSA, and features Ice boasting about the usuals: Her looks, her money, her (ahem) assets, and how badly all the men around her want a taste. Meanwhile, the song’s video is a blend of to-camera performance clips, some from the studio, some from a mansion surrounded by greenery. A variety of camera styles were used, and Ice dons an extensive wardrobe’s worth of different looks, from high-end couture to her signature streetwear.

“Pretty Privilege,” along with “Baddie Baddie” and the Latto collaboration “Gyatt,” seems to indicate that the Bronx-bred star might be intent on releasing the follow-up to her debut album Y2K! sometime in the near future.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice has begun to expand her pop culture reach beyond music this year, as well. She took on her first movie role in Spike Lee’s homage to Akira Kurosawa, Highest 2 Lowest, alongside ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington. She also collaborated with burgeoning K-pop group Katseye on the remix of their viral hit “Gnarly,” adding some much-needed range to her mostly drill-focused oeuvre.

Ice Spice Pretty Privilege Video