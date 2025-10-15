Two weeks after dropping her new single, “Baddie Baddie,” Ice Spice has followed up with a stylish music video. Directed by Ice Spice herself along with her frequent collaborators The Evil Twins, George and Frederick Buford, the “Baddie Baddie” visual was shot during September’s New York Fashion Week and sees Ice pair off with some of the industry’s most in-demand models, including Sudanese-American Anok Yai. Ice shows off her sturdiest strut as she catwalks her way through the streets of New York on the way to the hottest shows.

Prior to releasing “Baddie Baddie,” Ice Spice shocked the rap world by teaming up with Latto for the posterior-praising “Gyatt.” The two had spent early 2024 exchanging diss tracks, so to see them burying hatchets was almost as exciting for their fans as watching them twerk in the wrestling-themed video.

Ice’s latest song was produced by her longtime partner RiotUSA, which suggests that she’s going to stick to her formula on her next project. Likewise, keeping the Evil Twins in the mix after they directed videos for “Deli” and “Gimmie A Light” shows she knows her lane and isn’t looking to swerve too far out of it for the time being.

You can watch Ice Spice’s “Baddie Baddie” video above.