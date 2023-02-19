PinkPantheress Ice Spice Press Photo 2023
Mia Teresa
Music

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s Song ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’ Reaches No. 1 Spot On Apple Music Charts

Drill rapper Ice Spice’s growing popularity isn’t just causing a frenzy during her pop-up concerts at New York Fashion Week or even for a flash mob performance to promote her EP Like…? in Time Square. The Bronx native’s latest collaboration with British singer PinkPantheress on the song “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” is not only all the buzz on TikTok but has now secured the No. 1 position on the Apple Music charts.

The irresistible dance track has dethroned Morgan Wallen’s song “Last Night” to lock in the top position on Apple Music’s US charts, according to Pop Base.

Despite both PinkPantheress and Ice Spice being fairly new acts within their respective genres, that hasn’t stopped them from garnering a huge fan following across social media, earning the respect of some of music’s biggest names, or finding their music on the charts. In fact, last month, Ice Spice landed her first placement on the Billboard charts with her single, “Gangsta Boo,” featuring Lil Tjay.

Ice Spice Has Landed Her First ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Entry With ‘Gangsta Boo’ Featuring Lil Tjay

“Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” not only occupies the top spot of Apple Music’s charts but, according to Pop Base, it has also retained the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s US charts for a second consecutive day bringing in a total of 2.33 million streams.

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

