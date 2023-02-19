Drill rapper Ice Spice’s growing popularity isn’t just causing a frenzy during her pop-up concerts at New York Fashion Week or even for a flash mob performance to promote her EP Like…? in Time Square. The Bronx native’s latest collaboration with British singer PinkPantheress on the song “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” is not only all the buzz on TikTok but has now secured the No. 1 position on the Apple Music charts.

The irresistible dance track has dethroned Morgan Wallen’s song “Last Night” to lock in the top position on Apple Music’s US charts, according to Pop Base.

‘Boy's a liar Pt.2’ by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice is now the #1 song on US Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/xwwHHPfAhH — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 19, 2023

Despite both PinkPantheress and Ice Spice being fairly new acts within their respective genres, that hasn’t stopped them from garnering a huge fan following across social media, earning the respect of some of music’s biggest names, or finding their music on the charts. In fact, last month, Ice Spice landed her first placement on the Billboard charts with her single, “Gangsta Boo,” featuring Lil Tjay.

“Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” not only occupies the top spot of Apple Music’s charts but, according to Pop Base, it has also retained the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s US charts for a second consecutive day bringing in a total of 2.33 million streams.

‘Boy's A Liar Pt. 2’ by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice remains at its peak of #1 on US Spotify for a second consecutive day with 2.33 million streams. It also reaches a new peak of #3 on Global Spotify with 5.57 million streams. pic.twitter.com/1raBaUW7DQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 18, 2023

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.