Ice Spice’s Boastful ‘Phat Butt’ Video Flexes Both Her Bars And Body

Pull those pants up. Bronx rapper Ice Spice continues her Y2K! rollout with the tough-talking “Phat Butt” video. As always, the new song is produced by Ice’s long-running collaborator RiotUSA, who offers a video gamey beat that gives the rapper plenty of room to stretch her lyrical muscles. Among her boasts on track are reminders of her recent success (“We came from the four line to four times Grammy nominated”) and, of course, flexes about her attention-grabbing physique (“Fat butt pull my pants up / Shakin’ ass got my bands up”).

“Phat Butt” is the third single from Ice Spice’s upcoming debut album Y2K!, following “Think U the Sh*t (Fart)” and “Gimmie A Light.” While none has reached the heights of the four hit singles she references in the lyrics to “Phat Butt” (“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, “Karma” by Taylor Swift, and “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj), fans continue to look forward to the debut. Ice confirmed its July 26 release date after months of teasing, then announced her headlining tour with Cash Cobain earlier this month, following up with a defense of the album cover after fans maligned it online.

Y2K! will be out on July 26 via 10K Projects and Capitol Records.