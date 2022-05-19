DMV rapper IDK earned himself a big moment at the end of 2019 with the release of his major-label debut album Is He Real? The project, unfortunately, came at the wrong time in the world as the coronavirus pandemic arrived just three months later. With that, tours and live concerts alike were paused, which stopped artists from capitalizing on their work with performances in front of their fans. Despite the inconvenience, IDK kept pushing full-stream ahead as he released three more projects in that time period: IDK & Friends 2, USee4Yourself, and the recently-released Simple with Kaytranada. Now that the time is right, IDK is ready to bring impressive discography on a worldwide tour.

Starting this summer, IDK will hit the road for the Simple World Tour. A flyer for the tour reveals that IDK plans to perform IWasVeryBad, Is He Real?, USee4Yourself, and Simple while he’s on the road. The string of shows begins at the end of June with a performance in Switzerland followed by two festival sets in Netherlands and Germany. IDK will then return to the states to continue the tour alongside Charlotte rapper Mavi. After concluding the North American section of his tour at the end of August with a show in Boston, IDK will bring things back to Europe at the end of October for a collection of shows that goes through November.

You can view the full list of dates for the Simple World Tour above.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.