For the better part of a month now, DMV MC IDK (say that five times fast) has been teasing the impending release of his third studio album. He’s been calling the follow-up to 2021’s USee4Yourself a huge departure and today, he revealed why: The whole album will be produced by the house pioneer Kaytranada. It’s called Simple, and he shared its abstract cover via Instagram and Twitter. He also shared its release date via his new Discord server. Here’s a hint: He’ll be competing with Jack Harlow.

Simple. An album written by IDK, with production from Kaytranada. pic.twitter.com/skk8oKR0u7 — IDK (@IDK) April 25, 2022

The collaboration announcement shouldn’t be that much of a surprise after IDK’s last single, “Taco,” was produced by Kaytranada and gave a glimpse of the rapper’s new direction. An upbeat track with heavy dance music influence, “Taco” presented a juxtaposition between the glittering production and the rapper’s gritty, rhymes — exactly the sort of contradiction that IDK has loved to present on past projects like IsHeReal? and USee4Yourself. Meanwhile, Kaytranada has gotten more active lately, ending 2021 with his EP, Intimidated, and showing off his production chops on Joyce Wrice’s new single “Iced Tea.” It should be interesting to see what these two genre-benders have come up with.

Simple is due 5/6 via Clue and Warner Records.

