After kicking off our new show, UPROXX Sessions, last week with Compton rapper 1TakeJay and his amped rendition of “F*cked Up,” this week’s episode switches the vibe with idontknowjeffery and his laid-back, live performance of “Ask About Me.” Make no mistake, though; although idontknowjeffery isn’t as turnt-up as our inaugural artist, he brings the energy in a different, totally charming way.

idontknowjeffery is a rapper from Memphis, Tennessee with a wicked sense of humor — as evidenced by the cheeky hook from “Ask About Me” in which he asserts that “When I worked at Whole Foods, all I did was stole food.”

jeffery has been a fixture on the underground/SoundCloud circuit for the last five years, beginning with his series of The Jeffery EPs in 2015 and running all the way up to his February 2020 release, Type Sh*t, which features frequent collaborator Xavier Wulf.

Watch idontknowjeffery’s on Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.