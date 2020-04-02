UPROXX Launches ‘UPROXX Sessions’ With Up-And-Coming Compton Firestarter 1TakeJay

Welcome to UPROXX Sessions, Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Just as we put our stamp of approval on superstars-in-the-making like Chika, D Smoke, Guapdad 4000, Roddy Ricch, and more with The RX, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

UPROXX Sessions is performed on the set we call “The Bathroom,” with artists curated by one of LA’s most respected warehouse party promoters, Ham On Everything. Ham On Everything is known for curating the most cutting edge underground talent and showcasing them in the most authentic setting — that’s exactly what we are doing with Sessions. Creative direction is handled by Willo Perron and Associates and painter/designer Julian Gross, who previously collaborated with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

For our inaugural episode of Sessions, we tapped Compton, California native 1TakeJay to come through and shut up some haters with a fiery performance of the song “F*cked Up,” from his 2019 mixtape, G.O.A.T. If Jay’s name looks familiar, it should; the 24-year-old’s voice is the first one you heard when you hit play on Mustard’s Perfect Ten. 1TakeJay kicked off the album with a gut-busting performance on “Intro,” showing off his witty humor and swaggering West Coast flow — the same tools he employs throughout G.O.A.T. to make it one of the more entertaining tapes from hip-hop’s next generation of stars.

Watch 1TakeJay’s all-out performance of “F*cked Up” above.