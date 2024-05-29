iggy-azalea.jpg
A Cryptocurrency Misunderstanding Had People Thinking Iggy Azalea Dissed SZA Out Of Nowhere, But Azalea Explained

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud has mostly died down at this point, but generally speaking, there’s a ton of beef in music. For a second, it looked like Iggy Azalea was about to enter the fray and square up against SZA. It turned out the whole thing was just a misunderstanding, though, as Azalea explained.

On May 27, Azalea tweeted, “Who’s solana…? I don’t know that b*tch.” SZA’s full legal name is Solána Imani Rowe, so some thought Azalea was dissing SZA. But, in response to a user who wrote, “That’s @sza mother,” Azalea replied, “Girl im talking about crypto.” She added, “And I love sza too! not about to have Stan Twitter rope her into crypto sh*t hahaha lmaooo.”

As for what Azalea was talking about: Solana is a blockchain platform and the name of its native cryptocurrency, SOL.

Meanwhile, SZA recently vented about how she’s perceived, saying, “The only reason I’m defined as an R&B artist is because I’m Black. It’s almost a little reductive because it doesn’t allow space to be anything else or try anything else. Justin Bieber is not considered an R&B artist; he is a pop artist who makes R&B, folk music, or whatever his heart desires. I simply just want to be allowed the same opportunity to make whatever I want without a label, [without it being] based on the color of my skin, or the crew that I run with, or the beats that I choose. I want ‘F2F’ to be seen as what it is. I want ‘Nobody Gets Me’ to be seen as what it is. I want ‘Kill Bill’ to be seen as what it is.”

