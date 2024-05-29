The Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud has mostly died down at this point, but generally speaking, there’s a ton of beef in music. For a second, it looked like Iggy Azalea was about to enter the fray and square up against SZA. It turned out the whole thing was just a misunderstanding, though, as Azalea explained.

On May 27, Azalea tweeted, “Who’s solana…? I don’t know that b*tch.” SZA’s full legal name is Solána Imani Rowe, so some thought Azalea was dissing SZA. But, in response to a user who wrote, “That’s @sza mother,” Azalea replied, “Girl im talking about crypto.” She added, “And I love sza too! not about to have Stan Twitter rope her into crypto sh*t hahaha lmaooo.”

As for what Azalea was talking about: Solana is a blockchain platform and the name of its native cryptocurrency, SOL.

Meanwhile, SZA recently vented about how she’s perceived, saying, “The only reason I’m defined as an R&B artist is because I’m Black. It’s almost a little reductive because it doesn’t allow space to be anything else or try anything else. Justin Bieber is not considered an R&B artist; he is a pop artist who makes R&B, folk music, or whatever his heart desires. I simply just want to be allowed the same opportunity to make whatever I want without a label, [without it being] based on the color of my skin, or the crew that I run with, or the beats that I choose. I want ‘F2F’ to be seen as what it is. I want ‘Nobody Gets Me’ to be seen as what it is. I want ‘Kill Bill’ to be seen as what it is.”