Is Iggy Azalea Retired From Music?

It sure sounds like it. On Tuesday, January 2, Azalea wrote an extremely long post on X (formerly Twitter) that confirms she is “not going to finish my album” and likely not going to write music anymore at all. Read the full post below.

“This is gonna be long….

so only bother reading if you love me.

(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned [shrug emoji, laugh-crying emoji].)

I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world.

I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything!

In fact, I’m too stubborn.

I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.

In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing.

To many of you that’s no shock to read.

It shows in my work. Haha!

Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that.

That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album.

It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it.

I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me. [flower emoji]

Cant wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating & hoping you’ll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch!

I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated –

I’m sorry to let you down.

But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down.

I hope youll understand.

Talk soon! I Love you. [silver heart emoji]”