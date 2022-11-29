Like many rappers, Australian star Iggy Azalea has been looking to expand her creative portfolio to include film work but unforutnately, that goal was delayed by an injury she suffered in her day job as a rapper. According to a thread the star posted on Twitter on Monday (November 28), she was preparing to head home to Australia to film a movie but instead found herself unable to move for three days after getting surgery on her back.

“I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie,” she recalled, “but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury. It didn’t end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can’t remember at all.”

Fortunately, she said that she’s on the road to recovery, and wants to be fully mobile again by the holidays. “A week ago I was cleared to get up and start moving again,” she exulted. “I’ve been seeing someone daily at the house and we do lil workouts (they are so sad y’all lol) I’ve been getting back strong. I will recover 100%. My goal is to be in good health by Christmas.” However, any fans looking forward to more info on the movie she was supposed to shoot will be disappointed, as she lamented, “Obviously I won’t be in any movie. Missed that opportunity (damn it!)

But I’m just thankful to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now.”

In the meantime, she’s been playing with Lego with her son and watching movies — which could be useful homework for her future career aspirations. At least she won’t have to worry about money while being unable to tour/move around; she recently sold her publishing and masters rights for “an eight-figure sum.”