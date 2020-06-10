Since as far back as December, there have been rumors that Iggy Azalea is pregnant. She never announced a pregnancy, but she has confirmed now that the rumors were true: Today, she revealed that she has given birth to a baby boy.

She wrote in an Instagram Story this afternoon, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Azalea, who has been romantically linked to Playboi Carti over the past year or so, was reportedly six months pregnant in December. In late April, it was reported that she gave birth to her son, although that news remained unconfirmed by Azalea until now. It’s possibly also worth noting that Azalea stopped posting on Instagram in December (when the pregnancy rumors began) and resumed in early May (after she reportedly had the baby).

Meanwhile, Azalea appears to have some new music in the works: When asked by a fan on Twitter in May if she was in Los Angeles and working on her third album, she responded, “Yes & Yes.”