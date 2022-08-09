Guess who’s back? I guess it’s time to trot out this old standby because yet again, a rapper has reneged on a promise to retire to rap. This time it’s Iggy Azalea, the Australian rapper whose career became a bumpy road of criticism, trolling, and record label frustrations after her initial early success. While she announced last year that her 2021 album, End Of An Era, would be her last, it seems that while promoting the album she rediscovered her creative spark — and a vindictive streak that she will seek to exercise with more new music.

On Twitter, she explained, “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.” She followed up later tweeting, “They can only be mad at themselves. Shoulda left me be. Now I’m on my petty Gemini sh*t.” She also posted a gif from Buffy The Vampire Slayer and a still from Quentin Tarantino’s revenge epic, Kill Bill, letting fans know exactly what time she’s on.

A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

I’m coming back. Cry about it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2022

They can only be mad at themselves.

Shoulda left me be 🤷‍♀️

Now I’m on my petty Gemini shit. https://t.co/xCLY7IB11J — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2022

And while she didn’t give any further details, she did confirm that future music would again be released independently and that she wasn’t “gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it’s happening and there will be a budget.”

Im not gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it’s happening and there will be a budget. 🙇‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2022

A recent example of the negativity she said she’s dealt with since “retiring” is the response she received after a fan posted a video of her twerking during a Long Beach Pride performance. While the original user praised the performance, writing, “Iggy really be tossin that big mf” in a complimentary way, the replies were less than nice, disparaging her physique and prompting her to comment, “It’s a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself & my body cause y’all stay in every comment section talking the most shit about me & it’s very mean spirited & ugly.”