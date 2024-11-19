It’s always a party when Cobrasnake is around.

Before the era of TikTok and Instagram, Cobrasnake was out and about taking candid photos of the world’s “coolest kids” and posting them on websites like the Polaroid Scene. Think some of the biggest Hollywood stars – Taylor Swift, Steve Aoki, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, and Kanye West – getting their photo taken not by the paparazzi, but by a photog with a cool nickname who wanted to capture them in their truest (and wildest) light.

Two decades later and the party-kid-turned-in-demand photographer has not only continued to capture today’s high-profile celebs in a raw, party setting, but has made us all think we’re all part of the cool kid group. Whether we were seen out partying and dancing at some of the biggest festivals of the world or casually training to be the best versions of ourselves exercising outside, Cobransnake has been there to document life’s high points. We love him for it!

Last month, Cobrasnake captured yet another truly wild scene, this time at Miami’s leading art and music festival III Points. Running 13 hours a day, Cobrasnake was found in his natural habitat taking the rawest and most candid photos backstage of Miami’s international flagship event.