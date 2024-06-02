Based on a post from the event promotion company, their efforts weren’t in vain. Continue below for more information.

Today (June 2), Live Nation resparked rumors that Beyoncé will hit the road soon . Following the release of her latest album, Cowboy Carter ( Renaissance Act II ), fans began to prepare their Western outfit for a potential world tour.

Beyoncé nearly caused the world to stop yet again. This time, it isn’t the “ Texas Hold ‘Em ” singer’s doing.

Is Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ A Las Vegas Residency?

On June 2, Live Nation took to their Las Vegas division’s official Instagram page to tease that a good ole rodeo would be headed to Sin City. “Vegas, hold your horses…wild horses, that is! Big announcement coming tomorrow,” wrote the company.

Immediately after the teaser was shared, the Beyhive swung into full action. Many jumped for joy at the thought of Beyoncé in Las Vegas (specifically The Sphere).

COWBOY CARTER VEGAS RESIDENCY LET'S GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/tHaGfIWt6p — 𝗣𝗘𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦 (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) June 2, 2024

Wait is that who I think it is pic.twitter.com/0ir9P3U35D — bibi. (@bibigbrother) June 2, 2024

IS THAT BEYONCÉ — lyn (@cardisprada) June 2, 2024

We finally getting cowboy carter world Tour — Pvssy Tight | Fan (@pvssytightt) June 2, 2024

However, after the superfans did a bit more digging, their hopes were shattered when others claimed that the silhouette in the image might actually be Lainey Wilson.

It’s Lainey Wilson, BeyHive you can breathe now. pic.twitter.com/i8DTC0j3ZU — mizge (@mihailo____) June 2, 2024

A post the day prior showed on the company’s main page of Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour seemingly confirmed users’ theory.

It doesn’t seem that there is any truth to the Beyoncé Las Vegas residency rumor. But don’t give up hope completely. Back in March, The-Dream hinted that a Cowboy Carter Tour was certainly in the works.