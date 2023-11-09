Beyoncé is always one step ahead. International tickets for her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé theatrical release are set to go on sale today, November 9, and she commenced the sale by releasing a brand-new worldwide trailer.

In the 98-second clip, the all-time-winningest artist at the Grammys describes how she stays winning, narrating “Welcome To The Renaissance” from her Renaissance World Tour, “I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time. Reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find a source to charge my inner being. Assembly line frequency as I tap my MPC.”

Then, Beyoncé speaks more directly about the challenges she’s faced, saying, “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough. To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

Presented by Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is due in theaters on December 1. On October 26, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that Beyoncé will hold the world premiere in London on November 30 and the US premiere on November 25 in Los Angeles.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” reads the trailer’s official description. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Watch the worldwide trailer above.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters 12/1. Find more information here.