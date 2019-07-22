New music from Beyonce has become synonymous with a cultural moment, which is why the last two releases from the global star have been big news, even if neither qualified as an out-and-out album. If last year’s joint album with her admonished-but-forgiven husband Jay-Z was an act of devotion to her marriage, this year’s companion album to the remake of The Lion King is her first musical act of motherhood. Even if Blue Ivy didn’t appear prominently in the double videos that Bey released to accompany two of her tracks for the film, “Spirit” and “Bigger” respectively, it’s hard for me not to note that Blue is currently a seven-year-old, right around the age I was when the original film was released.

The Lion King was the first movie I saw in a proper movie theater. At six, just the experience of finally going to a movie was overwhelming enough, but the movie itself became an instant favorite, too. I learned all the songs from the film, gleefully belting them out for days and weeks later, and looked for anything that might’ve come out in conjunction with the film. For me and plenty of other kids born into the oft-mocked millennial generation, it was one of those era-defining films: a window into the ecosystems of animals, into a different place than the one I lived in, into relationships and family dynamics, and into even the scariest subject of all — the death of a parent.

Regardless of how the film fares critically, it covers a lot of ground that’s important in the development of any kid, but takes on special meaning for one of the most prominent Black mothers in the world. Beyonce’s decision to support a film that centers the Black experience and shines a light on the film’s decidedly African story, a facet that was played down in the animated version, is another act that marries the personal and political. And even if there were blind spots in the album’s production — no artists from the region highlighted in the film’s fictional storyline were included, for instance — Beyonce’s focus on legacy, and how her children will live in a world defined by her own is a throughline in the pan-African body of music she has created, curated, and executive produced.

Opening up with a meditation on this subject, “Bigger,” which coincides with the themes of the film — “I’ll be the roots, you be the tree / Pass on the fruit that was given to me / Legacy, we’re part of something way bigger” — the song also finds Beyonce in reflective mode, as though she’s finally giving herself some room to breathe.