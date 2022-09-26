Is Frank Ocean’s New Album Coming Soon?

Now that Kendrick Lamar finally released his long-awaited new album in Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the internet hive mind can turn its full attention to whenever Frank Ocean finally decides to put out the follow-up to Blonde. It’s been six years since Ocean released an album and something happened today that indicated that we might finally be headed towards the promised land.

As of today, September 26th, Frank Ocean took the liberty of clearing all of the posts from his Instagram page (@blonded). Take that with a grain of salt, but if there was ever a sign that a Frank Ocean album is coming soon, this is it. But there have been some other indicators as of late that Frank Ocean SZN is approaching.

Back in July, Ocean released two new episodes of his Blonded Radio show on Apple Music out of the blue. The episodes were unconventional, to say the least, including a 35-minute original score that Ocean wrote atop a conversation about psychedelics and micro-dosing and another score set to a talk on Qi Gong. A year ago, a rumor was floating around that Ocean was taking meetings with label execs as he shopped around a completed new album. But that could very well be rendered baseless, because what the heck does Frank Ocean need to “shop a record” for? In the meantime, Ocean released a luxury sex toy last month.