Is Takeoff’s Funeral Open To The Public?

After rapper and Migos member Takeoff tragically passed in Houston on November 1, there was an outpouring of love and support from his fans and fellow artists alike.

Now, his funeral services have been organized so fans will be able to pay tribute to an influential rapper. It will be held on November 11 at noon in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Free tickets are only available for Georgia residents, as passes were made available on Ticketmaster yesterday. They have since sold out. According to Vulture, there is also a no-photo policy for Takeoff’s funeral service.

His family has also requested that instead of gifts or flowers, donations be made to The Rocket Foundation. It is a non-profit that seeks to prevent gun violence.

Pastor Jesse Curney III of Lilburn’s New Mercies Christian Church is slated to give the eulogy. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Ball, attended the church.

“I was really sad to hear the news,” Curney said in a statement. “Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

There are also likely to be some of Takeoff’s friends from the rap world attending. Drake has since noticeably rescheduled his Apollo Theater show dates to no longer coincide with the funeral’s date.