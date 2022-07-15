The best new hip-hop this week features albums, videos, and songs from Latto, Joey Badass, and DJ Premier. We have reached the mid-point of July; this summer sure feels like it is flying by. Still, many rappers are adding their flavor to these hot days, whether through their melodic croons or gritty backpack raps. New Latto is always welcome, but so is new Bobby Shmurda. As you should already know by now, I got you all with everything you need to hear and might have missed. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending July 15, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes DJ Premier — Hip Hop 50, Vol. 1 DJ Premier is hip-hop, through and through. He’s got an extensive plan to celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary and kicks it off with this first EP Hip Hop 50, Vol. 1 featuring Nas, Lil Wayne, Joey Badass, Remy Ma, Run The Jewels, Rapsody, and Slick Rick. With a star cast like that and his elite production, this is bound to be the start of something beautiful. For now, the highlight is Nas’ high-level rapping on “Beat Breaks.”

CMG The Label — Gangsta Art CMG is simply one of the best things moving right now. Their roster of talent, highlighted by Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and new signee Glorilla, has provided many of the hottest sounds over the last few years. It only made sense for the label to come together for the full-length compilation Gangsta Art. While they do solicit outside acts, CMG shines brightly over the course of the project’s 27 records. Kid Cudi — A Kid Named Cudi Kid Cudi is continuing his victory lap this week with the official DSP release of his seminal mixtape A Kid Named Cudi. There will likely be many fans saying “I have this already!” but for those who enjoy the convenience of having all of their music in one place, this re-release is for you. Enjoy “Maui Wowie” without having to restart it on YouTube or Soundcloud. You deserve this moment.

Rowdy Rebel — Rebel Vs. Rowdy Rowdy Rebel has been a fixture in music for almost a decade, but legal troubles have hindered the NY rapper from fully blossoming. However, brighter days are ahead as he has released his full-length album Rebel Vs. Rowdy. The project features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Jadakiss, Dreezy, Kaimikaze Kai, and Drizzy Juliano. If you know Rowdy, then you know to expect high energy and funny punchlines here. Sheff G — From The Can Sheff G is one of the best young talents in the Brooklyn drill rap scene. Though he is currently imprisoned, he didn’t want to leave his fans without music and delivered the aptly-named project From The Can. Fivio Foreign, Rowdy Rebel, Polo G, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie join the rapper, with Sleepy Hallow appearing on three different records.

Lloyd Banks — The Course Of The Inevitable 2 It is always great to see our rap veterans age gracefully. Lloyd Banks has followed up 2021’s The Course Of The Inevitable with its sequel, starring Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Tony Yayo, Vado and Dave East. It’s New York rap galore. Seddy Hendrinx– Well Sed Seddy Hendrinx clearly has a knack for wordplay, evident in the title of latest LP Well Sed. The 10-track album boasts features from Fivio Foreign and T-Pain, but Seddy commands the other eight songs on his own. Much like one of the album’s songs, this will be something you play “Monday Thru Sunday.”

Rexx Life Raj — The Blue Hour Rexx Life Raj is a special talent. While the sun illuminates out outdoor activities, Raj is focusing on the down moments with his latest album The Blue Hour. The immediate standout here is “Beauty In The Madness” featuring Fireboy DML and Wale, but don’t sleep on “Settled” featuring Russ. Singles/Videos Latto — “P*ssy” It’s giving equality! Latto takes a turn from her usual output with the “P*ssy” video, sitting on a couch as multiple cats circle her and rapping her feelings about men, misogyny, and the recent Roe V. Wade decision. She spits with aggression and disdain, offering dismissive eye rolls and side eyes at the current state of the world. Right on, Latto. Not to mention, she samples Beyonce’s “Upgrade U” flawlessly.

Bobby Shmurda — “Hoochie Daddy” Bobby Shmurda loves a good time and has been especially having a blast ever since being released from prison in 2021. “Hoochie Daddy” finds the NY rapper fully leaning into one of this summer’s viral trends and offering an upbeat dance bop for the men. Ladies, let your men wear those above-knee shorts. Boys just want to have fun too. Redman — “So Cool” Redman is all about self-affirmations in his latest single “So Cool.” The hook is smooth but he is sure to bring his haymaker flow to the verses. “I murder sh** without any effort” properly captures his performance on this song; it simply feels too easy for the rap veteran.

Rico Nasty — “Skullflower” Rico Nasty is eccentric in all of the best ways, but especially musically and visually. The “Skullflower” video finds the artist prancing through a sunflower field with a specially made-up face as her distorted vocals levitate over the EDM-like production. Despite all the fixings, her rap roots shine through the lyrics. The woman can do it all, even amidst chaos. Zubin, Coi Leray, YungManny — “Givenchy” “Givenchy” is what some would call a “smooth banger.” There’s a silky essence to the record with moody synths and soft drums. Zubin, Coi Leray, and YungManny match the energy with their melodic vocals. This is a favorite from this week’s offering.

Fredo Bang — “Say Please” Fredo Bang is an enigma. With a microphone somehow suspended in the middle of the street, he yearns for his lover in the “Say Please” video. Fredo asserts that no one can love her like him, and even asks for specific details about her other lovers to make sure he’s ahead of the curve. Whatever works, bro. G Perico — “Young And Reckless” G Perico keeps it honest on “Young And Reckless.” He raps about racing to the hood to show off his new car but still wants more. Humans are tough to keep satisfied for long, but G Perico is definitely content with his success. Through it all, he remains true to his roots as he links up with his crew throughout the video. “Young n***** gotta eat.”