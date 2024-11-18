J Balvin dropped his latest album, Rayo, this year, and today (November 18), he announced he’s getting ready to tour in support of it. He announced the Back To The Rayo tour with a Back To The Future-inspired trailer, above.
Pre-sale tickets will be available to Balvin’s Familia members on November 20 at 9 a.m. local time. General pre-sale tickets will then be available at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Balvin’s website.
Check out Balvin’s tour dates below.
J Balvin 2025 Tour Dates: Back To The Rayo
03/20/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/21/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
03/22/2025 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
03/27/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28/2025 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
03/30/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/03/2025 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/04/2025 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
04/05/2025 — Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
04/07/2025 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
04/08/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/10/2025 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/13/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/17/2025 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/19/2025 — McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena
04/23/2025 — Dallas, TX @ Dickies Arena
04/24/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/26/2025 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
05/01/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/03/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
05/04/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/08/2025 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
05/09/2025 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
05/10/2025 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/11/2025 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/16/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/17/2025 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center