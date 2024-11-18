J Balvin dropped his latest album, Rayo, this year, and today (November 18), he announced he’s getting ready to tour in support of it. He announced the Back To The Rayo tour with a Back To The Future-inspired trailer, above.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to Balvin’s Familia members on November 20 at 9 a.m. local time. General pre-sale tickets will then be available at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Balvin’s website.

Check out Balvin’s tour dates below.