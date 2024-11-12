Karol G, Feid, and DFZM’s latest song “+57,” which features Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, and Blessd set out to be a beacon of hometown pride for the Colombia natives. Instead, the international music stars are facing a heap of backlash after unintentionally platforms a regional issue.

Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (the local government agency) accused the collection of reinforcing “the sexualization of children” of Colombia in a statement to Rolling Stone En Español over its controversial lyrics. Today (November 11), Karol G has responded to the pushback by issuing a remorseful apology in her Instagram Stories.

Read Karol G’s remarks below.

As artists, we are exposed to public opinion, and to the individual interpretations of people who like us and people who differ with what we do. I feel a lot of frustration for the misinformation that has been given, about the false posts that I have supposedly made and deleted from twitter, an account that I have not used for more than six months. In this case, unfortunately, the lyrics of a song, with which I sought to celebrate the union between artists and put to shine my people … were taken out of context. None of the things said in the song have the direction they have been given, nor was it said from that perspective, but I listen, I take responsibility and I realize that I still have a lot to learn. I feel very affected, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.

The lyrics in question, “A mamacita since 14 / When she walks into the club, you can feel her energy / Baby, I’m taking these shots for you / She’s got a lot going on below, the outfit barely holds it,” is initially sang by Feid and later repeated by Maluma.