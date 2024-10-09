‘Amazon Music Live’ Is Returning With Big Sean, Halsey, And J Balvin

Amazon Music has announced the artists for season three of Amazon Music Live. Uproxx cover star Big Sean, Halsey, and J Balvin will headline to perform their new music and sit down for interviews with host Liza Koshy. Amazon Music Live returns on October 24, streaming live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch directly after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Big Sean will appear on the second episode on October 24, Halsey will perform on the Halloween episode (October 31), and Balvin will take on the November 7 episode. The October 24 episode will kick off the season with Jelly Roll. There’s also a pre-show, Amazon Music Tonight!, which airs at 8 p.m. PT with host Will Neff ahead of each stream.

Big Sean’s latest release is Better Me Than You, which features the singles “Who You Are (Superstar),” “Yes,” and “On Up.” Meanwhile, Halsey is promoting her new album, The Great Impersonator, with “Ego,” “Lonely Is The Muse,” and “Lucky,” and J Balvin is fresh off the release of his own new album Rayo. His singles are “Doblexxo” with Feid and “Gaga” with SAIKO.

For more information about the third season of Amazon Music Live, you can check out the official website.