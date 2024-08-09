J Balvin promised the public major musical collaborations (because there is already enough beef in the Latin music space) on his latest album, Rayo, and he delivered. With the body of work officially available on streaming platforms, it was only right for the “Dientes” musician to drop one visual for the project.

Yesterday (August 8), J Balvin and Feid’s joint track reunion, “Doblexxó,” finally got the love it deserved. The official video for “Doblexxó,” directed by Death Of Gian, made the wait well worth it.

In the visual, J Balvin and Feid prove that they are each the life of the party wherever they do. Both exhibit main character energy throughout the video, but even the focal point needs a supporting case now and then. As the roughly translated chorus of the track shows, J Balvin and Feid’s preferred co-star is a gorgeous woman.

“Baby, you don’t need to get emotional tonight / Throw away the watch that jerk gave you, why should you check the time? / Double up on drinks for your friends, see if they leave you alone / If that jerk calls you, baby, you better ignore him / And let him f*ck off,” sings the duo.

Watch the “Doblexxó” video above.

Rayo is out now via Sueños Globales/UMG Recordings. Find more information here.